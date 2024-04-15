ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia's Christie takes Asia badminton crown

April 15, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Shanghai

Badminton Asia Championships: Christie defeated home favourite Li Shi Feng 21-15, 21-16 in the tournament finale in the Chinese city of Ningbo

AFP

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia competes in the Men’s Singles Final match against Li Shifeng of China during day six of the 2024 BAC Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on April 14, 2024 in Ningbo, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie cliched the Badminton Asia Championships crown on Sunday, seeing off Li Shi Feng in two sets in China.

Christie defeated home favourite Li 21-15, 21-16 in the tournament finale in the Chinese city of Ningbo.

Earlier China's Wang Zhi Yi swatted aside compatriot Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-7 to claim the women's singles title.

Wang's victory came after world number one, South Korean An Se-young, was dumped out in the quarter-finals on Friday by China's He Bingjiao.

An, the top seed in Ningbo, will still be favourite to win gold at this summer's Paris Olympics but she has been struggling with a knee injury.

The men's doubles title was claimed on Sunday by Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who dispatched Malaysian duo Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.

South Korean partners Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee took the women's doubles title by beating China's Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu 23-21, 21-12.

The prestigious annual tournament was the final chance for Asian players to seal a spot at the Olympics.

