Indonesian Open: Two Indian pairs begin well

The Indian shuttlers had a good day in office at the $1,250,000 Indonesia Open with two doubles pairs entering the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

The men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw off Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in their opening match that lasted an hour, their fourth win over the Malaysian pair.

The world no. 20 Indian pair, who had won the Brazil International Challenge in May, will face Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo next.

The mixed doubles combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy also dished out an impressive performance, edging out Netherlands’ Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 25-23, 16-21, 21-19 in a 63-minute contest.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki fought hard before going down 20-22, 22-20, 20-22 to the Malaysian combination of Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen in women’s doubles.