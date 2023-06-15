Indonesia Open | Srikanth beats Lakshya in all-India duel, Sindhu exits

June 15, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Jakarta

Kidambi Srikanth used his vast experience to quell the challenge of Lakshya Sen in straight games in an all-Indian second-round duel to progress to the quarterfinals while it was curtains for double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on June 15.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to win 21-17 22-20 over Lakshya in the men's singles match that lasted 45 minutes.

The win ensured Srikanth's dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.

However, world number 14 Sindhu made an early exit once again, losing 21-18 21-16 to her nemesis and world number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a women's singles second round match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu had made opening round exits from the last two events.

Tai Tzu, seeded third, has been the opponent Sindhu had struggled against the most in the international arena and it was no better here with the Chinese Taipei shuttler enhancing her head-to-head record over the Indian to a staggering 19-5.

Sindhu and Tai Tzu's most recent meeting was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where the Chinese Taipei player won 21-14 18-21 21-17.

With Sindhu's loss, Indian challenge came to an end in the women's singles event.

Earlier in the day, contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

It was even stevens till 17 points before Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to great effect to tire out his younger rival and win four straight points to pocket the first game.

The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.

But the 2021 world championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, had the last laugh as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT