Indonesia Open | Indian shuttlers have a bad day

Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.

P. Kashyap too lost, bowing out to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

The men’s doubles pair of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also exited after a 20-22, 13-21 loss to Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho, while the German pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler got the better of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan 21-12, 21-41 in the mixed doubles.

The results (first round): Men: Kento Momota (Jpn) bt Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15; Loh Kean Yew (Sgp) bt P. Kashyap 21-11, 21-14. Doubles: Choi Solgyu & Kim Wonho (Kor) bt M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila 22-20, 21-12.

Mixed doubles: Jones Ralfy Jansen & Linda Efler (Ger) bt Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan 21-12, 21-41.