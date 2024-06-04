ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshya Sen enters second round of Indonesia Open

Published - June 04, 2024 03:28 pm IST

India’s Lakshya Sen registered a straight-game win over Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama at the Indonesia Open

PTI

Lakshya Sen of India during his men’s singles first round match against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan at the Indonesia Open at Istora Senayan on June 04, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the men's singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game win over Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen took just 40 minutes to get the better of Tsuneyama 21-12, 21-17 in an opening round clash.

Lakshya Sen’s quest to rediscover his dazzling self in an Olympic year

Sen, who sneaked into the Olympic qualification with back-to-back semifinal finishes at the French Open and All England Championships, will next be up against the winner of the match between seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was curtains for Kiran George from the men's singles event, but not before giving a tough fight to Hong Yang Weng of China 21-11, 10-21, 20-22. The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy had to battle hard before prevailing 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 over the American pair of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai in the opening round.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But a herculean task awaits the Indian pair as it will take on the winner of the match between top seeds Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China and the Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the next round.

ALSO READ:Lakshya focused on Olympic qualification

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand is set to play Chinese Taipei's Yu-Pei Cheng and Yu Hsing Sun, while former world no.1 HS Prannoy will lock horns against Priyanshu Rajawat in an all-Indian men's singles opening round contest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US