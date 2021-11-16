Indonesia Masters | Lakshya stuns Tsuneyama

Faces Momota next; Sindhu, too, progresses

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen made impressive starts at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, reaching the second round with contrasting wins here on Tuesday.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded third, recorded a 21-15, 21-19 win over Thailand's Supanida Katethong in a 43-minute contest to set up a second-round clash with Spain's Clara Azurmendi.

However, the highlight of the day was Lakshya's stunning win over World No. 10 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the men's singles.

Lakshya displayed tremendous grit on way to a shocking 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 win over Tsuneyama in an hour and 8 minutes.

Lakshya will now face top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the next round.

