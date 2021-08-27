Other Sports

India's singles challenge ends in U.S. Open qualifiers

31-year-old Indian Tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Christopher Eubanks of America in straight sets. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's singles challenge came to an end at the U.S. Open qualifiers after Prajnesh Gunneswaran was handed a straight-set defeat by American Christopher Eubanks in the second round.

The world number 156 Indian, who was looking to make his second appearance in the US Open main draws, went down 3-6, 4-6 to Eubanks, ranked 216th, in a 50-minute showdown on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old Gunneswaran had qualified for the main draw in 2019, when he had lost to Russia's Danil Medvedev in the opening round.

The two other Indian players in fray in the men's singles qualifiers, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, made opening-round exits earlier in the week.

Nagal lost 5-7 6-4 3-6 to Argentina's Juan Pablo Ficovich while Ramkumar frittered away a one-set advantage to lose 6-4 6-7 (1) 4-6 to Russia's Evgeny Donskoy.

Ankita Raina was also ousted from the tournament after losing her first round match in women's singles qualifiers 3-6 6-2 4-6 to American Jamie Loeb.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 11:25:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/indias-singles-challenge-ends-in-us-open-qualifiers/article36132010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY