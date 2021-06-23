Other Sports

India's Olympic theme song launched

PTI New Delhi 23 June 2021 21:51 IST
Updated: 23 June 2021 21:51 IST

India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event.

The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

