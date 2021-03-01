India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghana's Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.
The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman, was conducted under the technical supervision of the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), which is headed by former national federation secretary general Brigadier PKM Raja.
All three judges ruled in favour of the Indian with the score-line reading 80-72 80-72 80-72 in the fight that took place on Saturday night.
"I am extremely happy and thankful to all those who supported me in the journey to this title," the 21-year-old champion said after the bout.
The 'LPS Fight Night' was organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotions (Kamal Mujtaba) and LPS Vision Production (Lal Sawmliana Pachuau) at R. Dengthuama Multi-Purpose Stadium,.
Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte were among those who witnessed the title fight.
The Mizo boxer will have to defend his title within the next 90 days and then once every 120 days thereafter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor