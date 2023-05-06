ADVERTISEMENT

India's Bindyarani Devi wins silver at Asian Championships

May 06, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Korea

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194 kg (83 kg+111 kg) in the non-olympic 55 kg category

PTI

File photo of India’s S. Bindyarani Devi | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg event at the Asian Championships here on May 6.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category.

ALSO READ | Mirabai, Indian lifters aim at improving Olympic qualification ranking at Asian Championships

She lifted 80 kg and 83 kg in her first two snatch attempts with relative ease but her 85kg try was deemed a no lift.

Bindyarani covered up her underwhelming snatch performance by lifting the second-highest weight in clean and jerk to take home the silver in the section.

The 24-year-old switched back to her original 55 kg weight division for this event due to an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

Bindyarani had moved to the 59 kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics, during last year's World Championships, where she finished 25th.

