Indians shine at Asian youth chess

India won four gold, five silver and three bronze to finish on top of the medal tally at the Asian youth chess championship, which concluded here on Saturday.
The medallists: Gold: Akanksha Hagawane (girls u-18), D. Jishitha (girls u-14) and Sahithi Varshini (girls u-10), Erigaisi Arjun (boys u-14). Silver: C. Sai Vishwesh (boys u-18), L. Jyothsna (girls u-14), Rakshita Ravi (girls u-12), B. Savitha Shri (girls u-10) and A.R. Ilamparathi (boys under-8). Bronze: Rohith Krishna (boys u-10), Divya Deshmukh (girls u-12) and Tanmay Jain (boys u-10).
