Indians misfire in the World Cup

Yashaswini and Manu bow out quickly in the final

Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker made the women’s air pistol final, but made early exit in the shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, on Thursday.

Yashaswini and Manu had shot modest scores of 578 and 577 respectively in making the final, but the 8s and 9s saw them bow out quickly.

The trend

In fact, it was the trend for the Indian shooters in action on the day, as none of them made the women’s air rifle final.

Two-time World Cup gold medallist and world record holder, Apurvi Chandela had the best performance among the Indians, as she placed 24th with 624.2.

World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan had a protest in the sixth series and had two points taken away, which saw her plunge to the 55th spot with a total of 621.2.

Tomar seventh

In men’s air rifle, there was a better fare as the young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made the final with a total of 628.0 and placed seventh eventually.

He will be competing in the rifle 3-position event in the Olympics.

The results: Men: 10m air rifle: 1. William Shaner (US) 250.5 (628.3); 2. Vladimir Maslennikov (Rus) 249.2 (630.5); 3. Petar Gorsa (Cro) 227.7 (631.9); 7. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 143.9 (628.0); 14. Deepak Kumar 626.0; 25. Divyansh Singh Panwar 624.7.

Women: 10m air pistol: 1. Antoaneta Kostadinova (Bul) 240.0 (579); 2. Carina Wimmer (Ger) 237.5 (574); 3. Yulia Korostylova (Ukr) 216.8 (575); 7. Manu Bhaker 137.3 (577); 8. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 117.1 (578); 13. Rahi Sarnobat 572.

10m air rifle: 1. Eszter Meszaros (Hun) 250.6 (628.3); 2. Ziva Dvorsak (Slo) 249.8 (628.4); 3. Sofia Ceccarello (Ita) 226.6 (629.2); 24. Apurvi Chandela 624.2; 42. Anjum Moudgil 622.3; 55. Elavenil Valarivan 621.2.