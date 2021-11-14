Indians fare well in Dhaka

India, featuring several young faces, did well to place second behind Korea

In recurve, the men’s team of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav and Parth Salunkhe totaled 2015 against Korea’s 2039. Interestingly, the Indians shot 100 10s against the Koreans’ 96.

Kapil (675), Pravin Jadhav (670) and Parth Salunkhe (670) took fifth, sixth and seventh spots respectively in individual rankings. Sukhchain Singh (658) was 11th.

Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Madhu Vedwan gathered 1964 points against Korea’s 2045 in the women’s team competition.

Individually, Ankita (657), Madhu (657), Ridhi (650) and Komalika Bari (644) were fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Kapil and Ankita combined to collect 1332 behind Korea (1367).

In compound, the Indian men’s trio of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav picked up 2113 points against Korea’s 2131.

Rishabh (708), Abhishek (707), Aman (698) and Mohit (695) were third, fourth, 13th and 16th individually.

V. Jyothi Surekha, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur got together to claim the second spot for the country with 2101 points. Korea had 2131.

Jyothi (701), Parneet (700), Priya (700) and Muskan Kirar (697) placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in individual rankings.

India, comprising Jyothi and Rishabh, got 1409 points, while Korea accumulated 1424 in the compound mixed team event.