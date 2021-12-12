Indians do well in Asian rowing

Bangkok

12 December 2021 04:46 IST

Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the men’s double sculls gold

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the men’s double sculls gold while Parminder Singh bagged the men’s single sculls silver at the Asian Rowing Championships, in Bangkok on Saturday.

Arjun and Ravi edged past Chinese duo of Qing Li and Lutong Zhang and Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev for the gold.

Arjun and Ravi completed the race in 6:57.883s while the Chinese duo clocked 7:02.374s. The Uzbeks finished with 7:07.734s.

Parminder later won a silver medal when he clocked 8:07.323s, while the gold winner from Uzbekistan Kholmurzaev Shakhboz was 11 seconds faster at 7:56.307s.

Indonesia’s Memo finished third with 8:10.055s.