Indian youngsters make the main draw at All England

BENGALURU

12 March 2021 03:24 IST

A bunch of rising Indian badminton players like Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are set for an experience of a lifetime at the All-England Open Championships, scheduled to begin in Birmingham next Wednesday.

The marquee tournament has seen a few pull outs — most notably of Chinese players — helping a number of Indians qualify for the main draw, especially in doubles.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020, have earned a place in men’s doubles, while Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam and Jakkampudi Meghana-Poorvisha S.Ram are among the 32 pairs in the women’s section.

“I am really happy,” Ashwini told The Hindu. “It was totally unexpected. It’s is the first time on such a big stage and is the biggest event for us.”

“We have no expectations. We just want to give our best.

“For us this is a great opportunity in our journey towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.”