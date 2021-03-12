Indian youngsters make the main draw at All England

A bunch of rising Indian badminton players like Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are set for an experience of a lifetime at the All-England Open Championships, scheduled to begin in Birmingham next Wednesday.
The marquee tournament has seen a few pull outs — most notably of Chinese players — helping a number of Indians qualify for the main draw, especially in doubles.
M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020, have earned a place in men’s doubles, while Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam and Jakkampudi Meghana-Poorvisha S.Ram are among the 32 pairs in the women’s section.
“I am really happy,” Ashwini told The Hindu. “It was totally unexpected. It’s is the first time on such a big stage and is the biggest event for us.”
“We have no expectations. We just want to give our best.
“For us this is a great opportunity in our journey towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.”
