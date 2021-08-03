Tokyo Olympics | Indian wrestler Sonam Malik loses opening bout on Olympic debut

Sonam, a two-time Cadet World Champion (2017, 2019), had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty.

Sonam Malik, the youngest Indian wrestler in the fray, crashed out in the first round of the women’s 62kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Sonam lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 2-2 on criteria as the Mongolian equalised with a takedown in the last minute.

The 19-year-old Indian gave a good account of herself against the Asian championships silver medallist, pushing her out of the ring to take a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Sonam doubled her lead, driving Bolortuya out early in the second period.

The Indian thwarted at least four attempts of leg attack from the Mongolian but paid the price for her defensive approach.

Bolortuya attacked Sonam’s right leg to bring about the crucial takedown with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

Sonam’s chances of making it to the repechage round ended when the Mongolian was outclassed by 2018 World champion and 2019 Worlds silver medallist Taybe Mustafa Yusein of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals.