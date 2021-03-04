Indian women’s trap team in final

NEW DELHI

The Indian women’s trap team of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Kirti Gupta qualified for the gold medal match against topper Russia in the Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

With Manisha shooting 158 in seven rounds and the other two contributing 143 each, the Indian trio had a total of 444. Russia topped with 463, while Egypt and Kazakhstan made it to the bronze medal match.

The Indian men’s team, with an aggregate of 469, was placed sixth. Prithviraj Tondaiman (158), Kynan Chenai (156) and Lakshay Sheoran (155) missed the chance to battle it out for a medal by seven points.

