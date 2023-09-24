HamberMenu
Indian women's team clinches silver in 10m Air Rifle, secures first medal at 19th Asian Games

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event

September 24, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Hangzhou [China]

ANI
Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh competes in the qualification of 10M air rifle in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023.

Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh competes in the qualification of 10M air rifle in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey opened India's medal tally by securing silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games on September 24.

India won its first medal at the 19th Asian Games. India won a silver medal in the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3. The trio of Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event. Ashi (623.3) finished 29th. 

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the end of the qualification round with a total score of 1886. China won gold with 1896.6 while Mongolia took bronze with 1880. 

Ramita (631.9) - 2nd, Mehuli - (630.8) - 5th, qualify for the individual final. China’s Han Jiayu sets a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019.

