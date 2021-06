Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.

The Indian women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.

The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.

