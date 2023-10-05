ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women's compound team enters semifinal

October 05, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Hangzhou

Top-seeded India will face fourth-seeded Indonesia in the last-four clash later in the day

PTI

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam competes with compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami in the semifinal match of women’s compound individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian women's compound archery team, which is the reigning world champion, broke little sweat to storm past lower-ranked Hong Kong 231-220 and book a place in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur had a slow start and led by a slender two-point lead after their fifth-seeded rivals Cheng Hung Ting, Wong Yuk Sheun and Luk Yin Yi levelled the second end 57-57.

But the top-seeded Indian triumvirate raced to an eight-point lead going into the decider after they dropped just one point in the third end.

Hong Kong slipped further in the final end hitting the red-ring (8) once as India sealed the issue with one arrow to spare when 17-year-old Aditi drilled in a 10 in her last shot.

Shooting the final arrow of the match, Jyothi dropped to nine, but it did not matter much as India capped a massive 11-point win.

