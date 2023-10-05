Indian women's compound team enters semifinal

October 05, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Hangzhou

Indian women's compound archery team, which is the reigning world champion, broke little sweat to storm past lower-ranked Hong Kong 231-220 and book a place in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Top-seeded India will face fourth-seeded Indonesia in the last-four clash later in the day.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur had a slow start and led by a slender two-point lead after their fifth-seeded rivals Cheng Hung Ting, Wong Yuk Sheun and Luk Yin Yi levelled the second end 57-57.

But the top-seeded Indian triumvirate raced to an eight-point lead going into the decider after they dropped just one point in the third end.

Hong Kong slipped further in the final end hitting the red-ring (8) once as India sealed the issue with one arrow to spare when 17-year-old Aditi drilled in a 10 in her last shot.

Shooting the final arrow of the match, Jyothi dropped to nine, but it did not matter much as India capped a massive 11-point win.

