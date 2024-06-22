ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women’s compound archery team wins hat-trick of World Cup gold medals

Updated - June 22, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 03:21 pm IST - Antalya (Turkiye)

The trio, who had qualified as the top-seed, beat Estonia's Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in a one-sided final

PTI

Archers Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian compound women's archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued their imperious form this season, securing a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia in the third stage of the event in Antalya on June 22.

The trio, who had qualified as the top-seed, beat Estonia's Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in a one-sided final in Antalya.

The women's compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Indian male compound archer Priyansh is also fighting for a bronze later in the day.

In the recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are also in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semifinals.

