Other Sports

Indian women pull out of Badminton Asian

more-in

The Indian women's team has withdrawn from the Badminton Asian Championship (BAC) in Manila from February 11 to 16 following health concerns, according to a BAI media release.

Badminton Asia officials had briefed BAI of the current situation and health advisory and precautionary measures taken, the release said.

"After receiving assurance from BA, BAI had discussed the matter with the Indian squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed participation, however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns raised by parents and players,” the release added.

“The men’s team will leave for Manila at midnight on February 9,” said BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 10:06:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/indian-women-pull-out-of-badminton-asian/article30765083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY