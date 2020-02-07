Indian women pull out of Badminton Asian

The Indian women's team has withdrawn from the Badminton Asian Championship (BAC) in Manila from February 11 to 16 following health concerns, according to a BAI media release.
Badminton Asia officials had briefed BAI of the current situation and health advisory and precautionary measures taken, the release said.
"After receiving assurance from BA, BAI had discussed the matter with the Indian squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed participation, however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns raised by parents and players,” the release added.
“The men’s team will leave for Manila at midnight on February 9,” said BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.