Indian women pull out of Badminton Asian

The Indian women's team has withdrawn from the Badminton Asian Championship (BAC) in Manila from February 11 to 16 following health concerns, according to a BAI media release.

Badminton Asia officials had briefed BAI of the current situation and health advisory and precautionary measures taken, the release said.

"After receiving assurance from BA, BAI had discussed the matter with the Indian squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed participation, however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns raised by parents and players,” the release added.

“The men’s team will leave for Manila at midnight on February 9,” said BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.