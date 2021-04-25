Archery | Indian women claim recurve gold

Ankita Bhakat.

Guatemala City

25 April 2021 22:48 IST

Hold their nerve against Mexico in the title clash

The Indian women’s recurve team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, won the gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

The Indian side, which took the top spot in the ranking round, defeated Mexico — consisting of Ana Vazquez, Alejandra Valencia and Aida Roman — 5-4 in the title clash.

The Indians, who took a 2-0 lead after the first set, trailed 4-2 after the third set. However, they equalled in the fourth before winning the tie-breaker with a 27-26 margin.

PTI reports

This the team’s their first World Cup gold after seven years and Deepika’s fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal.

This was India's fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai-2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.