Indian trap teams miss the cut for medal round

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
September 30, 2022 22:09 IST

Prithviraj Tondaiman.

The Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot 205 in the trap team championship to finish 22nd in the Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Friday.

Bhowneesh, who had won the Olympic quota place earlier for Paris, and Vivaan shot 69 each while Prithviraj Tondaiman could muster only 67 following a below par second round of 20. India missed qualification for the medal round by 10 points.

In the women’s trap team championship, the India team of Shreyasi Singh (67), Manisha Keer (65) and Neeru (61) placed ninth with a total of 193. The top four teams, Italy, Finland, China and Australia made the cut for the medal round with scores ranging from 214 to 202.

