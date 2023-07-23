Indian trap lands silver behind Italy in Junior World Championship

July 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Shapath Bharadwaj missed the chance to make the final in the shoot-off, but the Indian trap team claimed the silver behind Italy in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday.

With four tied on 118 for the three spots, Shapath was first to be eliminated.

🔫 ISSF JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, 🇰🇷 UPDATE ✅

🇮🇳's Bakhtiyar Malek, Shardul Vihaan & Aryavansh Tyagi clinch Silver 🥈in Men's Trap Team event🔥💯



Many congratulations to our young champions! 🎯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1WaD72PxdD — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2023

In junior women’s trap, Aashima Ahlawat made the final, but ended up sixth. The Indian trio of Preeti Rajak, Aadya Tripathi and Bhavya Tripathi shot a combined score of 312 and was overtaken to the bronze by China by two points.

China continued to climb on top of the medals’ table with 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. India was second with four gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Ukraine also had four gold medals, while Korea, Kazakhstan, and Italy had three gold medals each.

The results: Trap: Junior men: 1. Matteo Dambrosi (Ita) 45(14) 118; 2. Andres Garcia (Esp) 45(13) 119; 3. Emanuele Iezzi (Ita) 33 (120); 7. Shapath Bharadwaj 118; 9. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 117; 10. Shardul Vihan 116; 14. Jaswinder Singh 114; 16. Arya Vansh Tyagi 113.

Team: 1. Italy 356; 2. India (Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan, Arya Vansh Tyagi) 346; 3. Spain 339.

Junior women: 1. Ryann Phillips (USA) 45 (110); 2. Giorgia Lenticchia (Ita) 42 (109); 3. Carey Garrison (USA 33 (118); 6. Aashima Ahlawat 17 (109); 9. Preeti Rajak 109; 11. Sabeera Haris 107; 19. Aadya Tripathi 102; 23. Bhavya Tripathi 101.

Team: 1. USA 337; 2. Italy 325; 3. China 314; 4. India (Preeti Rajak, Aadya Tripathi,, Bhavya Tripathi) 312.