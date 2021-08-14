Indian teams enter seven finals

WROCLAW

14 August 2021 05:21 IST

Women’s recurve trio meets Germany for bronze

Indian archers booked places in seven finals of compound and recurve team events at the World youth archery championships here on Friday.

The compound archers made it to the title clashes in men, women and mixed team events.

To meet USA

The men’s team — comprising Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar — beat Turkey 232-230 in the semifinals and will meet USA in the final.

Advertising

Advertising

Kushal and Priya Gurjar defeated Mexico 154-150 in the last-four and will face the USA in the mixed team final. The women’s side — Priya, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar — got the better of Italy 226-223 and takes on Turkey.

Recurve archers reached the men’s and mixed team finals.

The cadet men — Bishal Changmai, Amit Kumar and Vickey Ruhal — beat Spain 5-1 and will meet France. Bishal and Tamanna defeated Spain 6-0 runs into Japan in the mixed final.

The women’s trio of Tamanna, Avani and Manjari Alone set up a bronze medal match with Germany after going down to France 6-0 in the semifinals. India also reached the finals of the recurve junior men and mixed team events. Indians will feature in 10 finals across varipus compound and recurve divisions in cadet and junior age groups.