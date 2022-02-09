Indian teams clubbed with Indonesia, Japan

NEW DELHI

India has received decent draws in the Badminton Asia Team Championships with the men’s and women’s teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia and Japan respectively, at the continental event scheduled in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 15 to 20.

The Indian men’s team, led by Lakshya Sen, will also have to compete with South Korea and Hong Kong in Group-A.

The women’s team, comprising Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha, will face Malaysia and Japan in Group-B in the continental event, which will also act as qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

Group-A consists of Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Korea.

The top-two in each group of both the men’s and women’s categories will make it to the last four and also qualify for the Thomas Cup finals. The championships lost some sheen with the withdrawal of Thailand, Chinese Taipei and China.

Three-time champion Indonesia will look to win a fourth men’s title, while Japan will hope to retain the women’s crown.