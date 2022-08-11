Indian team takes shape for shotgun World Championship

Vivaan Kapoor with 116.80 points tops the averages, calculated after taking into account various national and international competitions, apart from the selection trials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 11, 2022 17:59 IST

There is considerable interest and anxiety among shooters, with the selectors set to announce the team before the August 19 deadline

Will Olympian Kynan Chenai make the Indian trap team for the shotgun World Championship to be staged in Croatia from September 19?

With the first set of 16 Olympic quota places for Paris 2024 being offered, four each in trap and skeet for men and women, there is considerable interest and anxiety among shooters, with the selectors set to announce the team before the August 19 deadline. There will be a preparatory camp before the team leaves for Croatia.

With an elaborate selection policy in place, it may be hard to look beyond the averages, calculated after taking into account various national and international competitions, apart from the selection trials.

Prithviraj Tondaiman in action during the National shooting championship, in New Delhi on December 20, 2018. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Little to separate the top four

There is not much difference between the top four, Vivaan Kapoor (116.80), Prithviraj Tondaiman (116.64), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (116.31) and Kynan Chenai (116.15).

Even though they were not relatively that strong in the averages in the first stage, both Vivaan and Kynan have done well in the second stage. However, it is the average of the two stages that is considered to rank the 44 trap shooters, to help screen the best for selection.

Kynan Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the women’s section, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru are on top in the averages, marginally ahead of Nivetha Nenthirasigamani.

Vivaan, Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan top the junior trap for men, and it is Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi among the junior women.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan comfortably ahead

In skeet, World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan heads the averages comfortably ahead of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parampal Singh Guron, Gurjoat Singh and Amrinder Singh Cheema.

Kim Minsu, champion Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ben Llewellin, with the skeet medals in the World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even though he came back to shoot the last trials in Jaipur, Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be eligible for national selection only from the next cycle after the National championship.

Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, Darshna Rathore and Parinaaz Dhaliwal are the top four in women’s skeet. Interestingly, Raiza, Darshna and Parinaaz head the junior women’s list as well.

It is Abhay Singh Sekhon, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Rituraj Singh Bundela who are on top in the averages in the junior men’s skeet.

It will be interesting to see how Indian shooting shapes up for the Paris Olympics, first and foremost in its pursuit of the Olympic quota places, after having drawn a blank in terms of medals in Rio and Tokyo.