Indian team returns to warm welcome from world deaf shooting championship

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
The Indian team received a rousing reception after returning home from a successful campaign in Hannover.

The Indian team received a rousing reception after returning home from a successful campaign in Hannover. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team that topped the medals table in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany, returned to a warm reception here on Monday.

The 13 shooters bagged seven gold, seven silver and six bronze medals, to top the table ahead of Ukraine (seven gold, five silver and seven bronze).

Mahit Sandhu was the most successful of the lot, as she won the individual gold medals in rifle prone and 3-position events, apart from the silver in air rifle. She had also clinched the mixed air rifle gold in partnership with Dhanush Srikanth. The latter claimed the men’s air rifle gold with world record scores.

Anuya Prasad won the women’s air rifle gold, while Shourya Saini took home the men’s rifle 3-position gold. Abhinav Deshwal won the standard pistol gold.

The Indian team was accompanied by rifle coach Sanjeev Rajput and pistol coach Priti Sharma. It was a maiden experience with the team for the two coaches who handled the challenges efficiently and ensured the best performance from the athletes.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:39 pm IST

