Indian team has a good day at the 13th South Asian Games

Indian men’s badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, expectedly claimed the gold medal beating Sri Lanka 3-1 in the finals of the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) here on Monday.
India had earlier opened its medal account with one gold, two silver and a bronze in triathlon.
Adarsha M.N. Sinimol gave India the first gold by winning the men’s individual triathlon while Bishworjit Srikhom took the silver in a 1-2 finish for the country.
Thoudam Sorojini Devi and Mohan Pragnya added a silver and a bronze in the women’s individual event.
The individual triathlon event consists of continuous three legs of 750m swim, 20km bike race and a 5km run.
Sinimol clocked 01:02.51 to win the gold in the men’s event while Bishworjit was second in 01:02:59.
In the women’s individual event, Sorojini timed 01:14:00 to finish second behind Sony Gurung of Nepal.
