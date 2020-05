Indian team for CWG shooting

Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Chain Singh, Heena Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be among the Indians competing in the Commonwealth shooting championship in Gold Coast, Australia, from October 27 to November 8.

The Commonwealth championship will be shooting’s test event for the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Gold Coast next year.

The team:

Men: Rifle: Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Gagan Narang, Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, Satyendra Singh, Sushil Ghalay, Swapnil Kusale. Pistol: Jitu Rai, Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh, Anish Bhanwala, Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Prakahs Nanjappa, Amanpreet Singh. Shotgun: Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Birendeep Sodhi, Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ankur Mittal, Sangram Dahiya, Mohd. Asab.

Women:

Rifle: Pooja Ghatkar, Anjum Moudgil, Meghana Sajjanar, Gaayathri Nithyanandam, Tejaswini Sawant, Aditi Singh, Kuheli Gangulee, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant. Pistol: Shri Nivetha, Heena Sidhu, Harveen Srao, Rahi Sarnobat, Annuraj Singh. Shotgun: Seema Tomar, Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari, Maheshwari Chauhan, Rashmmi Rathore, Saniya Sheikh.