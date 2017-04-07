Indian team for Asian TT

A 10-member Indian team, led by national champions A. Sharath Kamal and Madhurika Patkar, will participate in the Asian championships to be held at Wuxi (China), from April 9, according to release from Table Tennis Federation of India on Friday.

The other team members include Soumyajit Ghosh, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Manika Batra, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe and Mouma Das.

The team members are accompanied by foreign expert Massimo Costantini and coach Arup Basak with a support staff in physiotherapist Kishore Dey.

For the first time in recent years, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned a sparring partner in defensive player Lalrin Puia who will stay the entire duration of the championships between April 9 and 16.

Except for Sarath Kamal and Ghosh, all other players had participated in the Thailand Open before arriving at Shanghai on April 4 for a short camp where they had an intense training session, according to foreign expert Massimo.

“The team members are in good shape and they are bolstered by the arrival of both Sharath and Ghosh,” said Massimo before leaving for Wuxi.