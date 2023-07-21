Indian team bags rapid fire pistol silver at Junior World Championships

July 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian shooters failed to get among the individual medals in rapid fire pistol, but combined to bag the team silver behind China in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Friday.

Mahesh Pasupathy did make the individual final, with a score of 578, along with six Chinese but finished sixth eventually.

The Chinese swept the individual and team gold. They beat India by 17 points for the team title. The Indian trio of Mahesh, Sameer Ghulia and Rakanwar Singh Sandhu bagged the silver 11 points ahead of France.

In trap, Shapath Bharadwaj shot 47 after two rounds, and was one point behind the leaders. Shardul Vihan, Jaswinder Singh (45), Arya Tyagi, Bakhtyaruddin Malek (44) were also in good position with three more rounds to go before the final for the top six.

In women’s trap, Preeti Rajak and Aashima Ahlawat had shot 44, and were two points behind the leader Ilia Naz Uzun of Turkey. Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi were also close by on 43.

China kept climbing on top of the table with seven gold, eight silver and four bronze medals. India was in the second spot with four gold, four silver and three bronze. France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Slovakia, Korea, USA, Kazakhstan, Poland were the other teams that had won at least one gold medal.

The results: 25m rapid fire pistol: Junior men: 1. Wang Shiwen (Chn) 29 (582); 2. Theo Moczko (Fra) 26 (577); Yoon Seoyeong (Kor) 22 (581); 6. Mahesh Pasupathy 8 (578); 10. Sameer Ghulia 576; 11. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 576; 19. Agneya Kaushik 568; 22. Abhinav Choudhary 565; 34. Jatin 543.

