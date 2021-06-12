Indian squad gets vaccinated in Zagreb

Rifle shooter Deepak Kumar gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Zagreb.

Many of them take their second doses

The Indian shooting squad, training in Zagreb, Croatia, had a vaccination drive, to complete the second dose for 18 members including support staff, and the first dose for a few.

Deepak Kumar, Rahi Sarnobat and Saurabh Chaudhary had their first dose on Wednesday as they had to been give sufficient time on recovering from COVID-19. Their second dose is scheduled for on July 9.

Vaccination was completed on Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant, and Yashaswini Deswal.

The skeet shooters training in Italy will have their vaccination done in Rome. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa had taken his first shot on April 1, before he left for Europe, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan is yet to have his first dose.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Rome to get the vaccination administered for Angad and Mairaj.

The NRAI put on record its gratitude to both the Indian Embassy in Zagreb and the Ministry of Health of Croatia ‘for prompt and proactive assistance.’

The Indian team is set to compete in the World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun at Osijek, Croatia, from June 20. It had earlier taken part in the European championship at the same venue.