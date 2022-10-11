Indian skeet team misses medal round by four points

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 11, 2022 20:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian team of Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Narukha shot 215 and missed qualifying for the medal round by four points in the skeet team competition in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Tuesday.

The Indian team placed ninth in a field of 22 teams, in which USA, Italy, Cyprus and Czech Republic made the medal round by shooting scores in the range of 219-220.

In the women’s skeet team event, Darshna Rathore, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan shot 199 that placed India in the 10th spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

USA, Italy, Germany and China made the medal round.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With a gold, a silver and two bronze medals, India was in the fifth place in the medals table behind Italy, Britain, USA and China.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
shooting

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app