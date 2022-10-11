Indian skeet team misses medal round by four points

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian team of Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Narukha shot 215 and missed qualifying for the medal round by four points in the skeet team competition in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Tuesday.

The Indian team placed ninth in a field of 22 teams, in which USA, Italy, Cyprus and Czech Republic made the medal round by shooting scores in the range of 219-220.

In the women’s skeet team event, Darshna Rathore, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan shot 199 that placed India in the 10th spot.

USA, Italy, Germany and China made the medal round.

With a gold, a silver and two bronze medals, India was in the fifth place in the medals table behind Italy, Britain, USA and China.