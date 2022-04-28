Indian skeet team finishes 12th
The Indian men’s skeet team of Parampal Singh Guron, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura shot 203 and placed 12th out of 15 teams in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Thursday.
Czech Republic (217) and Italy (216) qualified for the gold medal match, while US (215) and Greece (214) made it to the bronze medal match.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.