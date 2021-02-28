Indian shotgun coach, in Cairo for ISSF World Cup, tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi

28 February 2021 11:55 IST

A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Cairo for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.

The coach was immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on February 28.

All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in the Egyptian capital. The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.

The coach is asymptomatic and in quarantine at the moment. He is being monitored by the medical team. He is likely to undergo another test in a day or two.

As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take COVID-19 tests every 72 hours.

India has thus far won the bronze medal in both men’s and women’s skeet team events but haven’t managed a podium-finish in individual events.