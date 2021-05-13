Indian shooters reach Zagreb

The team will kick-off their Olympic Games preparation.

The Indian shooting team, in quest of Olympic preparation, was given a warm welcome in Zagreb, Croatia, as it landed in a chartered flight, on Wednesday.

The 13 shooters, seven coaches, five physios and a two-member video crew will be in a week-long isolation.

“We are happy and excited to be your host for your Olympic preparations. We will do all in our power to make your stay pleasant and memorable,” said a communication from the Zagreb Shooting Association.

Two of the coaches, Neha Chavan, the guide for Elavenil Valarivan, and Pavel Smirnov did not accompany the team.

“One of us will be there for the World Cup to iron out the chinks, if necessary,” said Gagan Narang as he explained the decision to let Elavenil be on her own.

“We had planed for the camp in Delhi. When Croatia was decided, we had to rework the strategy. We have programmed Elavenil to be independent, in training and competitions. On the firing line in the Olympics, you are alone,” said Gagan.

“Pavel’s visa application is pending with the Embassy,” said Rajeev Bhatia, Secretary, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The team is scheduled to shoot the European championship from May 20 at Osijek, which will also host the World Cup from June 22.