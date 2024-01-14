Indian shooters pick up more gold in Jakarta

January 14, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Jakarta

Indian shooters continued to hit the bullseye in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on January 14, with Yogesh Singh winning the Men's 25m individual standard pistol gold before partnering with Amit Kumar and Om Prakash to claim the team event.

Yogesh shot 572 to clinch the standard pistol gold and then partnered with Amit (565) and Prakash (553) for the team gold in the event, bringing India's overall podium finishes to a whopping 32, including 14 gold and 10 silver. It marks the country's most successful outing in the continental tournament.

In the shotgun qualifications, which began with the men's and women's trap, Shreyasi Singh was lying second with a score of 71 after the first 75 targets. Bhavya Tripathi was also in the top six with 68 after the first three rounds. Manisha Keer was 11th with 65. The trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for Jan. 15, offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India has the opportunity to secure one quota from each event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.