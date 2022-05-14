Indian shooters on top with eight gold and eight silver

Arya Tyagi, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor gave a good account of themsleves before losing to the US 6-4 in the final of the trap team competition in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

India had topped qualification with 210, three points ahead of the US, but in the final, Lance Thompson, Emilio Carvalho and Matthew Kutz prevailed.

The Indian women’s team also ended up with silver after losing 6-2 to Italy, which had shot 12 points better than India in qualification.

In the mixed team trap event, Bhavya Tripathi and Vivan Kapoor shot 133 for eighth place, as they missed qualification for the medal round by one point to teams from Britain, Australia and Spain. The other Indian pair of Sabeera Haris and Arya Tyagi placed 11th with 132 .

India was on top of the table with eight gold and eight silver medals. Australia, US, France, Italy, Poland and Bulgaria were the other teams that managed to win a gold medal each.

The results (junior trap team): Men: 1. US (Lance Thompson, Emilio Carvalho, Matthew Kutz) 6 (207); India (Arya Tyagi, Shardul Vihan, Vivaan Kapoor) 4 (210); 3. Italy 5(1) 203; 4. Australia 5(0) 203.

Women: 1. Italy (Marika Patera, Sofia Gori, Sofia Littame) 6 (209); 2. India (Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi, Sabeera Haris) 2 (197); 3. Australia 6 (196); 4. US 4 (193).