22 July 2021
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes | Day 1
Updated: 22 July 2021
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. (IST).
Following is India's schedule on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021.
Archery: (All times in IST)
5.30 a.m.: Deepika Kumari in women's individual ranking round
9.30 a.m.: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men's individual ranking round
4.30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
