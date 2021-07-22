Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes | Day 1

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand sculpture to cheer for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, on July 22, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Tokyo 22 July 2021 18:42 IST
Updated: 22 July 2021 19:00 IST

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. (IST).

Following is India's schedule on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021.

Archery: (All times in IST)

5.30 a.m.: Deepika Kumari in women's individual ranking round

9.30 a.m.: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men's individual ranking round

4.30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

Olympics
