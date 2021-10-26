Other Sports

Indian pugilists notch up facile wins at the Worlds

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) entered the second round, while debutant Deepak Bohria (51kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA World boxing championships after dominating victories in their opening bouts on Tuesday.

Five-time Asian medallist Thapa produced a fine tactical performance to prevail 5-0 against Kenya’s Victor Nyadera, while Asian silver-medallist Bohria was equally dominant against Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Usenaliev, notching up a 5-0 win.

Thapa, who won a bronze at the showpiece event in 2015, will face Sierra Leone’s John Brown on October 30 in the round of 32.

Bohria has a tougher task at hand on November 1 as he will be up against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov, an Olympic and World championships bronze-medallist.

Easy beginning

Meanwhile on Monday night, debutant Akash Sangwan (67kg) sailed into the second round with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Turkey’s Furkan Adem to set up a bout with Germany’s Deniel Krotter.

Another debutant Rohit Mor (57kg) gave India a winning start by out-punching Ecuador’s Jean Caicedo 5-0 in a confident opening-round performance. Next up for him is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Alen Rahimic

Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), along with Sachin Kumar (80kg), received a first-round bye.


