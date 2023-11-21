ADVERTISEMENT

Indian para archers make four more finals, to fight for eight gold medals

November 21, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bangkok

India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men’s W1 doubles

PTI

India continued their splendid run in the Para Asian Archery Championships by advancing into four more finals here on Tuesday to remain in contention for eight gold medals.

India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men's W1 doubles.

India also entered the gold medal clash in men's compound open doubles, pipping Malaysia 154-153 in the semifinal. They will take on Chinese Taipei in the gold medal clash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women's recurve open doubles, India defeated Thailand 6-2 in the semifinal, to set up a clash against Indonesia in the final.

India also made the summit clash in the compound mixed team event where Rakesh and Sheetal Devi defeated their rivals from the Philippines 155-139.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

archery

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US