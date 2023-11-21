Indian para archers make four more finals, to fight for eight gold medals

November 21, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bangkok

India continued their splendid run in the Para Asian Archery Championships by advancing into four more finals here on Tuesday to remain in contention for eight gold medals.

India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men's W1 doubles.

India also entered the gold medal clash in men's compound open doubles, pipping Malaysia 154-153 in the semifinal. They will take on Chinese Taipei in the gold medal clash.

In the women's recurve open doubles, India defeated Thailand 6-2 in the semifinal, to set up a clash against Indonesia in the final.

India also made the summit clash in the compound mixed team event where Rakesh and Sheetal Devi defeated their rivals from the Philippines 155-139.

