Indian pairs bow out of World badminton championship

Two Indian pairs suffered straight game defeats to make first round exits at the BWF World badminton championship here on Monday.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a 8-21, 4-21 loss to Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow in the mixed doubles first round. In men’s doubles, Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to the Chinese duo of Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21, 14-21.

On Sunday, K. Srikanth defeated Pablo Abian of Spain 21-12, 21-16 to begin his campaign on a winning note. The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost 16-21, 15-21 to Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round.

In women’s doubles, Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh retired after losing the first game 12-21 to the Dutch pair of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar.


