Indian Olympic Association polls to be held on December 10

PTI November 03, 2022 13:11 IST

The Supreme Court on November 3 approved a fresh timeline submitted by the Justice (retd.) L.N. Rao Committee for holding of elections of the executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and said the polls will be held on December 10. A Bench of Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA as per rules, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled to be held on November 10. The Bench also fixed ₹20 lakh remuneration to Justice Rao for undertaking a comprehensive exercise of preparing the draft constitution and said he will also chalk out the modalities for circulation of the draft constitution among members of the IOA. The top court also restrained the courts across the country from entertaining any petition with regard to the draft constitution or the proposed executive committee elections and said all such petitions will be taken up by it only. On October 10, the top court had approved the timeline for amendment of the draft constitution of the IOA and its elections, as agreed in the meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 27. It had approved holding up the executive committee polls of IOA on December 3, as a meeting of the International Olympic Committee executive board was scheduled to be held on December 5.



