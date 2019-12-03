Indian men’s TT team achieves best- ever ranking

The Indian men’s table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best-ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings.

The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth placed Austria on 280 points but is ranked ahead of them.

G. Sathiyan, who reached the pre-quarters of the ITTF World Cup last week by beating higher-ranked opponents Simon Gauzy of France and Jonathan Groth, was the highest ranked India at No. 30.

Sharth Kamal jumped two spots to 36th while Harmeet Desai leapfrogged 19 places to break into the top-100 and occupy the 85th spot.

China is the expected No. 1 in the team rankings, followed by Japan and Germany.

In women’s section, Manika Batra (61) remained the top Indian, followed by Ayhika Mukerjee (118) and Madhurika Patkar (124).