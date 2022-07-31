CWG 2022 | Indian men's table tennis team marches into semifinals
The men's team was led by Achanta Sharath Kamal.
Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the men's table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third last-eight tie here on Sunday.
The men's team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, had outclassed Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland by identical 3-0 margin in the group stage to make the quarter-finals. First to turn up in the quarter-finals, doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8 11-6 11-2 to hand India a 1-0 lead.
Veteran Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men's singles 11-4 11-7 11-2 to extend India's lead.
In the other singles match, Gnansekaran dominated the proceedings from start to finish to notch up an easy 11-2 11-3 11-5 win and seal the tie.
