Indian men in final, women bow out of Asian squash championship

KUALA LUMPUR

03 December 2021 22:58 IST

The top-seeded Indian men’s team reached the final of the Asian team squash championships here on Friday with a 2-0 victory over defending champion and third seed Hong Kong.

India will take on Malaysia in the final on Saturday. This will be India’s third final after two unsuccessful forays in 1981 and 2012.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team lost to Hong Kong 2-1 in the semifinals. Hong Kong meets Malaysia in the women’s final.

The results (semifinals): Men: India bt Hong Kong 2-0 [Ramit Tandon bt Henry Leung 4-11, 11-5, 11-8 11-5; Saurav Ghosal bt Tsz Fung Yip 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 15-13); Malaysia bt Japan 2-0 [Ng Eain Yow bt Ryosei Kobayashi 11-4, 11-2, 11-1; Ivan Yuen bt Tomotaka Endo 11-3, 11-9, 11-7].

Women: Hong Kong bt India 2-1 [Tze Lok Ho bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8; Liu Tsz-Ling lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 5-11; Tong Tsz Wing bt Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-6]; Malaysia bt Japan 2-1 [Rachel Arnold lost to Satomi Watanabe 5-11, 2-11, 4-11; Aifa Azman bt Risa Sugimoto 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Ainaa Amani bt Rafu Takahashi 11-3, 11-2, 11-5].