Indian junior women claim air pistol gold

The Indian junior women’s team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Shikha Narwal, won the air pistol gold beating Korea 16-12, after being consistently on top in the two stages of qualification, in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Thursday..
However, the host managed to trump India in the women’s team event. Korea beat India 16-12 for the gold, after the Indian trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia and Yuvika Tomar had topped the second stage.
The results: Air pistol: Women team: 1. Korea 16 (576) 861, 2. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia, Yuvika Tomar) 12 (578) 854, 3. Singapore 16 (573) 854.
Junior women team: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal) 16 (576) 862, 2. Korea, 3. Singapore 16 (555) 837.
